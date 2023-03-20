FORECAST: Expect warmer Monday as breezy conditions enter Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With a warm front and low pressure off to the west, a strong southerly flow takes over Monday.

High temperatures will rise to slightly above average within the lower 60s Monday afternoon, but with a southwest wind between 15-25mph and gusts up to 40mph.

Clouds will build throughout the afternoon and by Tuesday morning, rain and storms will build in from the southwest.

The time at this point could be as early as 5 a.m. for our southern counties such as Anderson, Linn, Franklin and Miami.

By mid-to-late morning, rain will impact the metro. Be prepared for moderate-to-heavy rain with a few isolated weak storms.

The low pressure will remain as a cold front deepens from the northwest Wednesday. Models indicate that the rain threat will be much more isolated, but what we do interact with has a better chance of being a strong-to-severe storm.

Thirty percent rain chances are expected but we will be under a marginal risk for severe weather. During this time, afternoon highs will be at their warmest for the entire week.

Upper 60s and lower 70s are possible. Scattered showers are possible into Thursday as we finally move low pressure to the east which will usher in cooler air.

Temps drop to seasonal Thursday and fluctuate between lower and upper 50s into the weekend and into next week.

