FORECAST: Active week of weather ahead as there is a Weather Alert on Tuesday for morning rain

Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast(kctv)
By Warren Sears
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
You made it to spring! It really felt like it out there on Monday. Strong winds out of the south brought us temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows Monday night will only take a dip to the lower 40s, but the breeze stays strong. Good news: We’ll have some warmer air that sticks around for the week ahead. But, we have some spotty rain and storm chances to talk about.

The next chance for rain comes early Tuesday morning. A quick-moving storm system will bring rain to the area Tuesday. It will be steady at times through the morning.

A few rumbles will be possible. We could pick up a quarter or an inch+ of rain with the first wave. Another few showers and storms are possible early in the morning on Wednesday, but most of the day looks to be dry.

Another storm system comes through late in the night Wednesday into early Thursday, with the bulk of the activity missing Kansas City and staying southeast.

You can see the trend; there are numerous scattered chances, even into the weekend.

The general temperature trend will have us bouncing around from the 50s to mid-60s during the week. Looks like Wednesday will be our warmest day.

Even the weekend should be fine, with highs in the 50s. No major cold on the table as of now.

