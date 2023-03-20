Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

First day of Spring: Kansas City Community Gardens gear up for busy season

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 4:24 p.m. on March 20, the spring season will officially get underway in Kansas City and with the season change, brings gardeners across the metro. As in years past, Kansas City Community Gardens provides affordable ways for beginners and experts to get their garden started.

The non-profit began in 1979 as the “Community Garden Project,” an initiative to help low-income families on grocery bills. Today, KCCG supports 785 community garden and orchard sites and nearly 3,200 home gardeners.

According to KCCG, the organization makes nearly 60,000 seed packets, from arugula to watermelon, and more than 160,000 greenhouse seedlings available to home and community gardeners each year. The non-profit is membership based, with annual fees ranging from two dollars to $25, based on income.  Members receive 10 free packets of seeds, a 10-pound and a bag of fertilizer.

According to Kansas City Community Gardens staff, in 2022 there were more than 42,000 households – 1 in every 20 in the KC metro area – harvested food from a KCCG supported garden or orchard. KCCG Executive Director, Ben Sharda, said the organization’s goal is to make gardening affordable for all Kansas City residents.

Kansas City Community Gardens will hold the first sale of the season on Thursday, March 23 for green card members. Other members will be able to purchase plants the following day.

You can head to the Kansas City Community Gardens website for more information on when and how to get started this spring.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-435 near 45 Highway kills 2
(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Frank Santa Maria, who operated J's Pawn in Leawood, Kansas, pleaded guilty to federal crimes.
Former pawn shop operator to be sentenced after guilty plea for transporting stolen property
Crash graphic
Fatal crash in Lafayette County kills pedestrian
Wanted as a possible shooting suspect
Lawrence Police shooting suspect turns himself in after a teen dies

Latest News

Hermann, Missouri, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, died at the hospital, authorities said...
Friends, family join together for funeral of fallen Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith
Gardening tips on first day of spring
First day of Spring: Kansas City Community Gardens gear up for busy season
Jon Pardi will come to Cable Dahmer Arena in November.
Jon Pardi to tour at Cable Dahmer Arena
The Fire District #1 of Johnson County, Kansas, responded to a house fire in Miami County...
Miami County house fire under investigation