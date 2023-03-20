First day of Spring: Kansas City Community Gardens gear up for busy season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 4:24 p.m. on March 20, the spring season will officially get underway in Kansas City and with the season change, brings gardeners across the metro. As in years past, Kansas City Community Gardens provides affordable ways for beginners and experts to get their garden started.

The non-profit began in 1979 as the “Community Garden Project,” an initiative to help low-income families on grocery bills. Today, KCCG supports 785 community garden and orchard sites and nearly 3,200 home gardeners.

According to KCCG, the organization makes nearly 60,000 seed packets, from arugula to watermelon, and more than 160,000 greenhouse seedlings available to home and community gardeners each year. The non-profit is membership based, with annual fees ranging from two dollars to $25, based on income. Members receive 10 free packets of seeds, a 10-pound and a bag of fertilizer.

According to Kansas City Community Gardens staff, in 2022 there were more than 42,000 households – 1 in every 20 in the KC metro area – harvested food from a KCCG supported garden or orchard. KCCG Executive Director, Ben Sharda, said the organization’s goal is to make gardening affordable for all Kansas City residents.

Kansas City Community Gardens will hold the first sale of the season on Thursday, March 23 for green card members. Other members will be able to purchase plants the following day.

You can head to the Kansas City Community Gardens website for more information on when and how to get started this spring.

