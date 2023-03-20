Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Dollar Tree can’t afford to sell eggs anymore

With the rising costs of eggs, Dollar Tree can't afford to sell them anymore.
With the rising costs of eggs, Dollar Tree can't afford to sell them anymore.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Eggs have recently become too expensive for many of us. Now, even Dollar Tree can’t afford to sell them anymore.

The discount chain sells most products for $1.25 and a small selection of items for three or five bucks.

The company used to sell cartons of eight or six eggs for $1.25.

Short supply and high production costs are partly to blame for the sky-high egg prices, but producers are also using those factors to justify maximizing their profits.

Most retailers have raised egg prices on customers to adjust for higher costs.

However, Dollar Tree doesn’t have as much flexibility to do that. The company said it will bring back eggs when costs come down.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted as a possible shooting suspect
Lawrence Police shooting suspect turns himself in after a teen dies
Frank Santa Maria, who operated J's Pawn in Leawood, Kansas, pleaded guilty to federal crimes.
Former pawn shop operator to be sentenced after guilty plea for transporting stolen property
Independence Police investigating found body in drainage ditch
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Tip times set for K-State, Midwest region Sweet 16 games
Crash graphic
Fatal crash in Lafayette County kills pedestrian

Latest News

A second dog has now died from injuries following a dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC.
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the SUV, was the only survivor.
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
First Republic Bank shares slide in volatile trading session
Ohio officials said the remains of Koby Roush were found on March 11.
Outdoorsman finds remains of man missing since 2020, officials say