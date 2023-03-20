Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It almost looks like a plate of escargot, but it’s a potentially dangerous discovery at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.

The snails are deemed a “prohibited organism” by U.S. officials since they can cause harm to humans and the environment if they are set free.

Some of these African snails can grow up to 8 inches long and carry a parasite that may lead to meningitis.

However, some people do still eat snails, and others even have them as pets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-435 near 45 Highway kills 2
(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Frank Santa Maria, who operated J's Pawn in Leawood, Kansas, pleaded guilty to federal crimes.
Former pawn shop operator to be sentenced after guilty plea for transporting stolen property
Crash graphic
Fatal crash in Lafayette County kills pedestrian
Wanted as a possible shooting suspect
Lawrence Police shooting suspect turns himself in after a teen dies

Latest News

FILE — Mitzi Mathews suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Springfield,...
Liberty woman suffers serious injuries from UTV rollover crash, man arrested on DWI
FILE - New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney speaks about drug abuse issues in...
Biden’s appeals court nominee faces rare Democratic scrutiny
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
China’s Xi makes 1st Moscow visit as Putin wages Ukraine war
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump’s call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters