Conversion therapy ban fails in Jackson County Legislature

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ban on conversion therapy failed to pass in Jackson County, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.

After three lawmakers abstained from voting, Ordinance 5711 got five of the six votes it needed to pass.

The ordinance would have made it illegal for churches to try and change the beliefs of LGBTQ kids. “Our community’s youth are especially vulnerable, and conversion therapy has led to a life of depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness and suicide,” a statement from the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission read Sunday, ahead of the vote.

Multiple cities already have conversion therapy bans in place, including Kansas City, Independence, North Kansas City, Roeland Park, and Prairie Village.

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. released the following statement after the ordinance failed to pass:

“I am disappointed that the Jackson County Legislature failed to send a clear message today that LGBTQ+ youth should be valued, respected and treated with the same dignity that every human being deserves. Conversion therapy is a dangerous practice that is discredited by every major medical and health organization. I commend Legislator Jalen Anderson for publicly pouring his heart out, sharing his very moving story, and letting children know they’re not alone. I encourage anyone who cares about protecting kids to attend the county legislative meetings until the legislation is passed and I sign it into law.”

Megan Marshall, Vice Chair of the Jackson County Legislature, released the following statement:

“I am deeply disappointed today’s vote to ban conversion therapy in Jackson County fell short. Our duty to protect the most vulnerable is non-negotiable. It is particularly concerning to see that some members of the legislature still do not understand that sexual orientation is not a choice. Legislator Shaun Smith’s efforts to mischaracterize sexual orientation as a preference are not only ignorant but also dangerous. Legislator Jalen Anderson’s courageous story is a reminder that conversion therapy is not just ineffective, it can have devastating and long-lasting consequences. We must prioritize the well-being and dignity of all members of our community. We cannot allow bigotry and discrimination to be codified into our laws. We must work to ensure that every person in Jackson County is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve, regardless of their sexual orientation. As a legislative body, it is our responsibility to protect and advocate for all members of our community, and we must continue to do so without fail.”

