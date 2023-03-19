Two alarm building fire in Overland Park with no injuries reported

Aging & Style
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - At just before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, in Overland Park, the Overland Park, Lenexa and Shawnee Fire Departments were dispatched to a building fire at the Sheridan Ridge Townhomes in the 8400 block of Farley Street.

Heavy smoke and fire could be seen from a two-story apartment building reported by first units on the scene. Everyone was able to get out safely.

Firefighters immediately began fire attack operations. While additional crew members searched the building to confirm that everyone was out, a second alarm was called.

Reportedly, there was heavy fire conditions in the building’s attic and crews were forced to transition to defensive operations.

It took almost two hours for firefighter crews to bring the fire under control.

Residents from eight units are displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross is being called to assist. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

