Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey suspended after DWI arrest

Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey (33) celebrates with teammates following an NCAA college...
Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey (33) celebrates with teammates following an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 20-10. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey was suspended from the team after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Sunday, the team said.

The 23-year-old, who was a team captain last season, was booked at about 2:45 a.m. and released after posting a $500 bond, according to online records from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are aware of the situation involving Chad Bailey,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a statement to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “He’s been suspended according to Department of Athletics policy. We have high expectations for all of our student-athletes, on and off the field, and we will follow all departmental and campus policies.”

Bailey was Mizzou’s third-leading tackler with 57 stops last season. He started all 11 games he played, missing two with an injury. He’ll be a sixth-year senior this fall after opting to return for his final year of eligibility, the Post-Dispatch reported.

The Missouri student-athlete handbook says any athlete who is arrested must serve a minimum one-week suspension.

Bailey was pulled over at about 1 a.m. Sunday not far from the Columbia campus for an expired license plate and lane violation, a police statement said. Bailey told the officer he had consumed alcohol and then performed poorly on a field sobriety test, the Post-Dispatch reported.

