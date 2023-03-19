Aging & Style
Lawrence Police shooting suspect turns himself in after a teen dies

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that 17-year-old Derrick Del Reed turned himself into the police.

Del Reed, 17, is a suspect in a shooting that killed a local teen.

Police said Del Reed was transported to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center. His unoccupied car was located within the city’s limits and is being processed by investigators.

Reed is five feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. LKPD investigators have determined Reed’s car is a dark 2015 Chrysler 300 with Kansas tag 369REG.

On Saturday, March 18, after 5 p.m., LKPD and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene at the 1100 block of east 13th street. Officers found a male teen who had been shot at the apartment complex address.

According to a report, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Maple Lane. Witnesses say the teen arrived the apartment complex address wounded.

The teen was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators have interviewed several witnesses and have determined that both teen males know each other.

Reed should be considered armed and dangerous.

Douglas County Crime Stoppers is asking if anyone knows anything to call 785-843-TIPS. If you encounter him, 911 immediately.

