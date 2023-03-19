Lawrence Police are still looking for possible shooting suspect after a teen dies

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawrence Kansas Police Department continues to search for possible shooting suspect, Derrick Del Reed, 17, in connection to the death of a local teen.

Reed is five feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. LKPD investigators have determined Reed’s car is a dark 2015 Chrysler 300 with Kansas tag 369REG.

On Saturday, March 18, after 5 p.m., LKPD and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene at the 1100 block of east 13th street. Officers found a male teen who had been shot at the apartment complex address.

According to a report, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Maple Lane. Witnesses say the teen arrived the apartment complex address wounded.

The teen was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators have interviewed several witnesses and have determined that both teen males knw each other.

Reed should be considered armed and dangerous.

Douglas County Crime Stoppers is asking if anyone knows anything to call 785-843-TIPS. If you encounter him, 911 immediately.

