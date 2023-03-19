KCPD searches for missing Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is searching a for missing woman, Monica M. Alberty, 32, last seen early Sunday morning, at 8:30 a.m., near the area of Bannister Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City, Mo. Alberty is a black woman with brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds.

Alberty has black, shoulder length dreadlocks.

She was last seen wearing a gray robe with white on the sleeves and house slippers. Alberty’s family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

KCPD Missing Person’s Unit is asking if anyone knows anything, to call 816-234-5220 or call 911.

