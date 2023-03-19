Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Independence Police investigating found body in drainage ditch

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department said a 34-year-old man was found dead in a drainage ditch Saturday night.

IPD said a man down call came in around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of E. Salisbury Road and N. Speck Avenue.

According to police, a citizen walking in the area called 911 and said they believed a dead person was in a drainage ditch at the location.

Upon arrival, officers found the dead man, who they later identified as 34-year-old Dustin Gresham of Independence.

As of Sunday night, police said they do not believe foul play was involved.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-435 near 45 Highway kills 2
(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Crash graphic
Fatal crash in Lafayette County kills pedestrian
Frank Santa Maria, who operated J's Pawn in Leawood, Kansas, pleaded guilty to federal crimes.
Former pawn shop operator to be sentenced after guilty plea for transporting stolen property
Front-end loader kills pedestrian woman in KCMO

Latest News

Wanted as a possible shooting suspect
Lawrence Police shooting suspect turns himself in after a teen dies
shooting
Wanted Teen in shooting
Missing KC woman
UPDATE: KCPD found missing Kansas City woman
Overland Park apartment building fire