Independence Police investigating found body in drainage ditch

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department said a 34-year-old man was found dead in a drainage ditch Saturday night.

IPD said a man down call came in around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of E. Salisbury Road and N. Speck Avenue.

According to police, a citizen walking in the area called 911 and said they believed a dead person was in a drainage ditch at the location.

Upon arrival, officers found the dead man, who they later identified as 34-year-old Dustin Gresham of Independence.

As of Sunday night, police said they do not believe foul play was involved.

