FORECAST: Slightly warmer and plenty of sunshine on Sunday. A great start just before Monday, the first day Spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a frigid start to Sunday, things are looking up a bit into the afternoon. Now it’s not going to be overly warm, but compared to what we have seen lately, it will feel pretty nice.

Expect plenty of sunshine with highs climbing into the mid 40s.

We will see a light west/southwest wind 5-15 mph. This warming trend will continue into Monday, which the is official start of Spring! Highs on Monday will push 60 degrees.

Our spring feel sticks around for most of the entire week as highs bounce around from the 50s to lower 60s.

We could even sneak out some mid 60s on Wednesday. This does come with numerous rain chances, however.

The first storm system rolls through the region on Tuesday morning, bringing a shot at some widespread rainfall. By the afternoon, most of our model guidance has the rain band to our east.

We could deal with a straggling random shower or two on Wednesday, but the next main storm system comes early Thursday.

This again could bring a period of steady rain showers, especially earlier in the day. Watching for a few more scattered showers by Friday and cannot rule out another quick system this weekend.

Nothing major, but numerous spotty rain chances will be the name of the game. Temperatures should hold just fine in the 50s for next weekend as well.

