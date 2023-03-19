FORECAST: Another cold night in Kansas City

Clouds clear out tonight into Sunday allowing temperatures to once again return to the teens for early morning lows. Once we get into the afternoon we’ll have mostly sunny skies with highs back in the middle 40s. This is still well below normal for this time of year. Thankfully by Monday, the official start of Spring, winds will turn from the southwest, allowing temperatures to quickly climb into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. Then our Spring season looks to be off to quite the active start! Our next storm system arrives on Tuesday bringing rain back to the area.

Showers will be fairly steady to start and eventually taper off in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday looks a bit drier, with the exception of a pop-up shower or two. By Thursday another storm system will move in and bring the chance of more rain and even a few thunderstorms. Our wet weather doesn’t look to just end there, we may have another system arrive by the upcoming weekend bringing more unsettled weather to the area. Despite more rain, it looks like temperatures should be at or above normal for a few days, giving us relief from the very cold week we just had.

