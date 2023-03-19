Fatal crash in Lafayette County kills pedestrian

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a crash in Lafayette County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that the crash happened at 2:43 a.m. Saturday.

The man was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 27-year-old woman. Both the driver and pedestrian were from Bates City, Missouri.

According to the crash report, the crash happened on Mountain View Road just east of Route Z.

