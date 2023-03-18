Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.
Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Jurassic Park” actor Sam Neill says he battled cancer in the last year but is now cancer-free.

In an interview with The Guardian, Neill says he was diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer, also known as angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

He was treated with chemotherapy and says he’ll continue to be on medication the rest of his life. But the cancer is in remission.

Neill said the past year included some “dark moments,” but it made him more grateful for every day.

He’s back at work on a Peacock show called “Apples Never Fall,” and his published memoir titled “Did I Ever Tell You This?” goes on sale Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Deadly crash on I-435 near 45 Highway kills 2
Bauer (right) was a 15-year-old Pomeranian-Shih-tzu mix that weighed 10 pounds. He was attacked...
Olathe family crushed after attack at boarding facility kills one dog, injures another
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) dunks the ball over Utah State defenders during the second half...
Times, channels released for Missouri and Kansas NCAA Tournament Second Round games

Latest News

A woman posing as an employee for Child Protective Services allegedly kidnapped a girl in...
Baby allegedly taken by fake Child Protective Services worker
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train...
Pro-Moscow voices tried to steer Ohio train disaster debate
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says in social media post he’ll be arrested on Tuesday
The ICC prosecutor thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin could still face a war crimes trial.
International Criminal Court prosecutor: Putin could stand trial for crimes