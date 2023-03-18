Front-end loader kills pedestrian woman in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman was killed Friday night in a pedestrian crash involving a Volvo Heavy Front End Loader.

An investigation by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department revealed that the woman was working at her job near 4020 Winchester when she was struck by the heavy machinery.

KCPD said the crash happened at 4:28 p.m. Friday.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Volvo was uninjured.

