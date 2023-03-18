Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Front-end loader kills pedestrian woman in KCMO

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman was killed Friday night in a pedestrian crash involving a Volvo Heavy Front End Loader.

An investigation by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department revealed that the woman was working at her job near 4020 Winchester when she was struck by the heavy machinery.

KCPD said the crash happened at 4:28 p.m. Friday.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Volvo was uninjured.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Bauer (right) was a 15-year-old Pomeranian-Shih-tzu mix that weighed 10 pounds. He was attacked...
Olathe family crushed after attack at boarding facility kills one dog, injures another
A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
File - An 18-year-old died from his injuries following a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City.
Teen found shot Saturday night in West Bottoms dies from injuries

Latest News

Medical marijuana bill in Kansas fails
Legalization advocates disappointed following Kansas bill stalling
Medical marijuana bill in Kansas fails
Legalization advocates disappointed following Kansas bill stalling
Deadly crash on I-435 near 45 Highway kills 2
Man pleads guilty in pawn shop case
Former pawn shop operator to be sentenced after guilty plea for transporting stolen property