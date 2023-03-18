FORECAST: Cold and windy Saturday but warmer strides ahead on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mid-March has really felt like the heart of winter, and it will continue through our Saturday.

Most of us woke up to temperatures in the teens and lower 20s, with wind chills near and below zero in spots. A stronger northwest will stay in place throughout the day from 15-25 mph, which will keep us cold into the afternoon.

Highs will struggle to even reach 30 degrees, but our wind chills will be even colder in the teens. We will see some clouds at times.

Saturday night looks downright cold again, but at least the wind starts to loosen up.

We will see lows in the teens again. Clear skies move in for Sunday, and our temperatures start to rebound a bit. Expect mid 40s across the region with a light north breeze.

Dry through the weekend and to start the next week, but numerous rain chances return.

The next best shot for steadier rain comes on Tuesday. Then a bit broken with some spotty showers Wednesday and Thursday.

We will keep an eye on the potential for another larger storm by Friday. Temperatures through all of this next week should actually be a bit warmer, bouncing around from the 50s and lower 60s.

Spring officially begins on Monday, so it will start to feel a bit more like it’s supposed to!

