Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Eddie Delahunt’s energy makes O’Dowd’s a go-to spot for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day celebrations in KC
St. Patrick's Day celebrations in KC
By Betsy Webster
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - O’Dowd’s has been through more than one iteration in its 32 years on the Plaza. The Irish pub is now a “gastropub.” The live music alternates with late-night DJs and dancing. But there’s been one constant: Eddie Delahunt.

The usual shamrock everything — suits, shirts, hats, face paint — you name it and you could see it pass by on St. Patrick’s Day at O’Dowd’s. Honestly, you could probably find about the same thing at a lot of establishments across the metro. But O’Dowd’s had something the others lacked.

“We’ve seen Eddie probably, what, 10 times?” Becky Moodie asked, turning to her husband.

“Every year,” her husband Ryan, replied.

They and the others sitting closest to the stage stood out because they knew all the words Delahunt was delivering.

“I do know all the words to most of the songs,” Ryan Moodie confirmed. “I just love all the music.”

This year, they brought their boys, ages 8 and 11, for the first time. Both clad in Fighting Irish sweatshirts, in honor of dad’s alma mater, they had finally reached the age when they wouldn’t be bored. We did catch 8-year-old Magnus spacing out for a bit, but 11-year-old Jack was pounding the table in time, smiling from ear to ear beneath his green tam.

“What’s your favorite part of St. Patrick’s Day?” we asked.

“Well, the music,” he said. “The music that he’s playing right now.”

Magnus’s response?

“I like about it that the singer knows all the words,” he said.

He’d better. Delahunt has been playing there for at least 30 of the 32 years the spot has been open in a managing partner’s best estimation.

“He’s still going. Still playing six hours rather than three or four like the youngsters,” said O’Dowd’s manager Tony Rhom.

He’s not exaggerating. Delahunt’s set was from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“It’s got to be grueling for him but it’s so much fun,” remarked Becky Moodie.

From call-and-response renditions of pub songs like “Seven Drunken Nights to sea shanties like “Drunken Sailor,” hands were clapping in rhythm. A man popped up from a booth for a brief jig. Delahunt acknowledged him by name.

“He’s a treasure,” declared Ryan Moodie. “He’s an absolute treasure for Kansas City.”

In the beginning, Delahunt was a staple every Sunday. Now, Rhom said, it’s just for special occasions like St. Patrick’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Bauer (right) was a 15-year-old Pomeranian-Shih-tzu mix that weighed 10 pounds. He was attacked...
Olathe family crushed after attack at boarding facility kills one dog, injures another
Deadly crash on I-435 near 45 Highway kills 2
A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
FILE — Longtime owner Carl Lopp said he hoped contractors could begin some repairs on the Sauer...
Sauer Castle ownership transferred to LLC

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day celebrations in KC
Eddie Delahunt’s energy makes O’Dowd’s a go-to spot for St. Patrick’s Day
New details in animal control report
Dogs attacked at Lucky Paws, Animal Control report details lack of cooperation from facility
Front-end loader kills pedestrian woman in KCMO
Medical marijuana bill in Kansas fails
Legalization advocates disappointed following Kansas bill stalling