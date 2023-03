KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A deadly crash on I-435 near 45 Highway left two people dead Friday evening.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m.

Southbound I-435 is closed as a result of the crash and traffic is being diverted to 45 Highway.

MSHP said there is currently no indication as to a cause of the crash.

