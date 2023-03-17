Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Unlikely bar buds: KU, Missouri hoops fans enjoy games side-by-side

By Mark Poulose
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers kicked off their NCAA tournament runs on Thursday afternoon.

Their games tipped off within 20 minutes of each other, which meant that many Kansas City-area sports bars had to cater to both audiences. KCTV5 caught up with fans at Johnny’s Tavern at Power & Light to see how they handled the situation.

“We said, ‘When is the last time both teams have been playing at the same time at the NCAA tournament? We [have to] get out and watch this,” said KU fan Kent Huiser.

Kansas and Missouri fans sat together, sometimes at the same table, and watched their rival programs hit the hardwood.

“It’s a great atmosphere down here,” said Missouri fan Mike Walls. “You’ve got KU on one TV, Mizzou on another. It’s just an awesome atmosphere, so it’s a blast.”

The owner of Johnny’s Tavern told KCTV5 he loves that Kansas and Missouri played at the same time, but the situation did create some hurdles.

“It’s made it challenging for us, appealing to both fan bases and having to switch the TVs around, the sound, and that kind of stuff,” said Kyle Witherspoon. “But, it’s what we do.”

The fans we talked to said the opposition kept their trash talk to a minimum in a sign of good sportsmanship.

“Honestly, it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be,” said one Missouri fan. “I was just focused on my game and they were focused on their game, so it was really cool.”

Kansas and Missouri both won their first-round NCAA tournament games to advance to the Round of 32.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Tuesday morning, KCI tweeted that its new 6,200-space parking garage and surface parking had...
Parking garage at new terminal full as KC residents head out for spring break
FILE — Firefighters found the body of a man while working a natural cover fire on Wednesday.
Man found dead while crews extinguish fire in field near Warrensburg

Latest News

NFL director of live event operations describes the vibe envisioned for Union Station
NFL director of live event operations describes the vibe envisioned for Union Station
NFL director of live event operations gives impressions of Kansas City
NFL director of live event operations gives impressions of Kansas City
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
NFL Draft registration opens, insiders reveal details of weekend in Kansas City
Unlikely bar buds: KU, Missouri hoops fans enjoy games side-by-side