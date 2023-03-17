Aging & Style
Times, channels released for Missouri and Kansas NCAA Tournament Second Round games

Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) dunks the ball over Utah State defenders during the second half...
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) dunks the ball over Utah State defenders during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Missouri won 76-65. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)(Randall Benton | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The celebrations are over, and it’s time to get ready for the next round.

After both winning by double digits Thursday afternoon in their first-round NCAA Tournament games, Missouri and Kansas are one win away from a Sweet 16 appearance.

Kansas will take on Arkansas, the No. 8 seed in the West Region, at 4:15 p.m. The game will be televised on KCTV5.

Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots past Howard's Steve Settle III during first half of a first-round...
Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots past Howard's Steve Settle III during first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)

Missouri tops off about an hour later at 5:10 p.m. It will be a matchup of Tigers as Mizzou will battle No. 15 seed Princeton, who upset the No. 2 seed of the South Region. That game will air on TNT.

Missouri used a second-half scoring spurt from Kobe Brown to win its first NCAA Tournament game in 13 years, beating Utah State 76-65.

Jalen Wilson had 20 points and seven rebounds as defending national champion Kansas cruised to a 96-68 victory over Howard.

