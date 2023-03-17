Times, channels released for Missouri and Kansas NCAA Tournament Second Round games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The celebrations are over, and it’s time to get ready for the next round.

After both winning by double digits Thursday afternoon in their first-round NCAA Tournament games, Missouri and Kansas are one win away from a Sweet 16 appearance.

Kansas will take on Arkansas, the No. 8 seed in the West Region, at 4:15 p.m. The game will be televised on KCTV5.

Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots past Howard's Steve Settle III during first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash | AP)

Missouri tops off about an hour later at 5:10 p.m. It will be a matchup of Tigers as Mizzou will battle No. 15 seed Princeton, who upset the No. 2 seed of the South Region. That game will air on TNT.

Missouri used a second-half scoring spurt from Kobe Brown to win its first NCAA Tournament game in 13 years, beating Utah State 76-65.

Jalen Wilson had 20 points and seven rebounds as defending national champion Kansas cruised to a 96-68 victory over Howard.

