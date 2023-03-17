Aging & Style
Teen found shot Saturday night in West Bottoms dies from injuries

File - An 18-year-old died from his injuries following a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City.
File - An 18-year-old died from his injuries following a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement confirmed the death of a teen who was found shot Saturday night.

The Kansas City Police Department had reported that on March 11 about 11:45 p.m., officers found 18-year-old Makel Williams suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of West 12th Street.

First responders stated Williams was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition for his injuries. KCPD released Thursday evening that Makel had died from the gunshot wounds.

Police did not release any suspect details.

Anyone with information has been asked to call them at 816-234-5043, or to remain anonymous, they can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

Police offer a $25,000 reward for information provided to TIPS leading to an arrest in this case.

