Silver alert issued for missing, endangered Kansas City man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 61-year-old man is considered endangered after he was reported missing Wednesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Juan Cerritos was last seen in the area of 437 North Belmont Avenue in Kansas City, having left on foot.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with black and gray hair, brown eyes, wearing a green camouflage coat, blue pants, and black shoes.

Cerritos is known to have dementia and a possible altered mental state.

His direction of travel and destination are not yet known.

Anyone who sees Cerritos or has information on his whereabouts has been asked to immediately dial 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Kansas City MO Police Department at 816-234-5220.

