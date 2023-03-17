Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Silver alert issued for missing, endangered Kansas City man

Juan Cerritos was last seen in the area of 437 North Belmont Avenue in Kansas City, having left...
Juan Cerritos was last seen in the area of 437 North Belmont Avenue in Kansas City, having left on foot.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 61-year-old man is considered endangered after he was reported missing Wednesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Juan Cerritos was last seen in the area of 437 North Belmont Avenue in Kansas City, having left on foot.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with black and gray hair, brown eyes, wearing a green camouflage coat, blue pants, and black shoes.

Cerritos is known to have dementia and a possible altered mental state.

His direction of travel and destination are not yet known.

Anyone who sees Cerritos or has information on his whereabouts has been asked to immediately dial 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Kansas City MO Police Department at 816-234-5220.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Tuesday morning, KCI tweeted that its new 6,200-space parking garage and surface parking had...
Parking garage at new terminal full as KC residents head out for spring break
FILE — Firefighters found the body of a man while working a natural cover fire on Wednesday.
Man found dead while crews extinguish fire in field near Warrensburg

Latest News

Olathe family crushed after attack at boarding facility kills one dog, injures another
Bauer (right) was a 15-year-old Pomeranian-Shih-tzu mix that weighed 10 pounds. He was attacked...
Olathe family crushed after attack at boarding facility kills one dog, injures another
FILE — A Senate committee on Thursday tabled a bill that would allow a doctor to sign off on a...
Push for medical marijuana in Kansas appears done for this year
FORECAST: Cold front bring chilly temps, potential for wintry mix Thursday night
FORECAST: Cold front bring chilly temps, potential for wintry mix Thursday night