Report: Chiefs sign former Chargers LB Drue Tranquill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are adding help at the linebacker position.

According to a report from The Score’s Jordan Schultz, Kansas City is signing former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Tranquill had 144 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four pass breakups.

The Notre Dame product will be entering his fifth season in the NFL when he arrives in Kansas City for the 2023 season. He turns 28 years old in August.

