NAIA tournament back in Kansas City for 78th year

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The last four NAIA teams will tip off on March 17, as Kansas City once again hosts the nation’s longest-running event in college basketball.

The teams remaining are the College of Idaho, OUAZ, Georgetown and Indiana Tech.

Here are the quarterfinal results:

  • No. 1 College of Idaho def. No. 6 Tougaloo 83-66
  • No. 7 OUAZ (Ariz.) def. No. 4 Montana Tech 76-58
  • No. 3 Georgetown (Ky.) def. No. 1 Grace (Ind.) 92-85
  • No. 2 Indiana Tech def. No. 1 Arizona Christian 67-64

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) began in 1937 in Kansas City. According to NAIA staff, it was the first collegiate athletics association to invite historically black institutions into membership and the first to sponsor both men’s and women’s national championships.

You can find more on the history of the association here.

Below are the semi-final matchups played at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.

  • No. 1 College of Idaho vs. No. 7 OUAZ (Ariz.) | 5 p.m. CT
  • No. 2 Indiana Tech vs. No. 3 Georgetown (Ky.) | 7 p.m. CT

