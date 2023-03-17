Aging & Style
Missouri man guilty in shooting over dispute of disabled parking spot

FILE — Larry Thomlison, 70, of St. Charles, was found guilty Monday of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES. Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of shooting an Amazon delivery truck driver during a dispute over a disabled parking spot.

Larry Thomlison, 70, of St. Charles, was found guilty Monday of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the March 2019 shooting of 21-year-old Jaylen Walker, who was paralyzed from the waist down, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Prosecutors said Walker had illegally parked his delivery ban in a disabled parking spot and was talking to another Amazon driver when Thomlison confronted him.

When Thomlison, who was driving a car with a disabled permit placard, tried to photograph him, Walker pushed the phone away and Thomlison punched him, police said.

When the two men fell to the ground during their fight, Thomlison pulled out a gun and shot Walker in the back, prosecutors said.

Thomlison will be sentenced May 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

