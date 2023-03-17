Leawood pawn shop dealer pleads guilty in $3 million scheme, selling stolen goods nationwide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 58-year-old man pleaded guilty in connection with a scheme in which he stole materials from stores and sold them online.

Frank J. Santa Maria of Leawood, Kansas, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to transporting stolen property across state lines, federal prosecutors stated.

Santa Maria admitted to buying about 100,860 items that had been stolen from various retailers in the Kansas City area, such as Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, CVS, and Walgreens, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office stated.

He then posted the stolen items for sale on multiple eBay pages and shipped them to purchasers across the country, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $3,079,342.

Santa Maria operated J’s Pawn, which had been owned by his wife until January 2023, according to court records.

Stolen items included ink cartridges, Crest Whitestrips, Rogaine products, Nicorette products, over-the-counter supplements and medications, Spypoint cameras, Nikon rangefinders, and electric fence systems, prosecutors stated. The crimes occurred over a four-and-a-half-year period from Jan. 1, 2017, to July 24, 2021.

