KC man charged in Wednesday night shooting near Independence and Garfield Avenues

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 38-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder following a Wednesday night shooting in the area of Independence and Garfield Avenues.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged Ibrahim Abdikarim Sharif Ahmed with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. Court records indicate that KCPD officers were dispatched late Wednesday night to the area where witnessed told police that a Dodge Challenger or Charger had driven down Independence Avenue and the driver shoved someone out of the vehicle in motion.

The victim, Abdullahi Yusaf was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

READ MORE: Police report Wednesday night homicide in Northeast Kansas City

A witness told police she was in the vehicle during the shooting and heard shots from inside the car, observing the victim with blood on his face. While driving, the witness told police that Ahmed told them to get the victim out of the vehicle. The witness later notified police.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond for Ahmed.

