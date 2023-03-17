Kansas to receive $1 million for community-based mental health care model

Aging & Style
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas is receiving a $1 million, one-year federal planning grant aimed at helping treat mental health and substance abuse crises through integrated physical-behavioral care.

The grant, announced Friday by Governor Laura Kelly, supports the transition of Community Mental Health Centers (CMHCs) to become Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

“The CCBHC model is at the core of the work my administration is doing to help Kansans overcome addiction and improve mental health,” Kelly said in a release. “With this funding, more Kansans -- including more members of military and veterans -- will receive mental health and substance use disorder treatment, primary care, and intensive services in their own communities.”

CCBHCs must serve anyone who requests care -- including children at the developmentally appropriate age -- for mental health and substance use. The requirement remains regardless of ability to pay, place of residence, or age.

