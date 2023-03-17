Aging & Style
FORECAST: Few flurries in Kansas City again Friday night

By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A few flurries may pass over our area tonight as a cold front pushes through. Accumulation is not expected outside of a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces. But everyone will certainly feel the cold. Temperatures will drop into the teens to around 20 degrees by daybreak on Saturday. The unseasonably cold air sticks around all weekend long as high pressure takes over. Once this area of high-pressure shifts to the east on Sunday that will send winds out of the south, but we don’t recover much. High temperatures will likely top out in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The good news is it’s looking much warmer next week. Just as we officially start Spring temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year. However, while we may celebrate the warmup, it does come with a small price for an active weather pattern. A few storm systems will bring several chances of rain back to the area starting from Tuesday and lasting through most of the week.

KC forecast March 17
