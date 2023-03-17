FORECAST: Breezy conditions make for a cool Friday afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The initial passing of this low-pressure system has left us with a dry layer in the atmosphere, which will be key to how intense this next cold front passing overhead later today will get.

In the meantime, mostly cloudy skies will break to partly cloudy during the day side along with temperatures only increasing to the lower 40s.

Northwest winds ranging between 10-20 mph will be common with occasional gusts between 25-30 mph. Windchill values will keep about 10-12° below the actual air temperature so bundle up for today. Later this afternoon a week cold front will deepen from the north and produce an opportunity for a few flurries. The dry air boundary is the one that will drive the opportunity for either just snow flurries or perhaps snow showers.

The stronger the boundary the less snowfall we will see. Unfortunately, behind this cold front is yet another cold air mass that will drop temperatures Saturday into the middle teens for morning low temperatures and daytime. High temperatures are expected not to reach the freezing mark. Do not worry though this does not last. Temperatures rebound quickly and by Sunday we are back in the lower 40s.

Just in time for the beginning of spring on Monday temperatures will rebound to seasonal and actually increase to the lower and middle 60s by mid-next week. This is due to another storm system developing from the west and tracking into the central plains, allowing for a stronger southerly flow to take over.

Scattered showers and breezy conditions are developing in the forecast mainly for Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly Friday.

Once the storm system passes temperatures do fall, but only to return to seasonal.

