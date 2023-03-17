Dogs attacked at Lucky Paws, Animal Control report details lack of cooperation from facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 continues to report on a dog attack inside an Olathe boarding facility which killed a 15-year-old Pomeranian-mix named Bauer, and badly injured a 1o-year-old mini labradoodle-mix named Henry.

A newly-released Animal Control report confirms several suspicions the family had regarding the attack.

The family questioned if larger dogs were mixed with smaller dogs. The report reveals 17 dogs were in the outside run and four were smaller.

“This could have been completely avoided if they would have taken the proper care and had the proper protocols in place,” said dog owner Jordan Crowell.

The family points to Lucky Paws’ own website which states it’s “fully supervised.” Another section says play groups will remain small. Groups will be determined by size. Another section says, “Large and small dog areas are separated.”

The report revealed the dogs were outside and a female employee was in the kitchen preparing food when she heard “a commotion.” The door was propped open. The employee told Animal Control there were two dogs “fence-fighting,” but no one appeared to be injured so she went back inside.

Bauer was later found deceased under a seesaw.

The report details a lack of cooperation from Lucky Paws staff as Animal Control tried to get information regarding the attack.

The same Lucky Paws employee also refused to give information regarding the employee who worked at the time of the attack. The Animal Control report indicates that the decision was made by the owner.

Animal Control eventually brings an Olathe Police officer to the facility where the owner, Harwin Sandhu, directly refuses to give that employee’s information. The report details how the owner was advised they would get a subpoena to force cooperation.

A supplementary incident report details a second visit to Lucky Paws where investigations note “no one was outside with the dogs.” This was just five days after the fatal dog attack.

A Lucky Paws employee also refused to provide the owner’s information for the dog believed to be responsible for the attack - a Great Pyrenees.

The report notes cooperation from the owner of the Great Pyrenees and points out he was upset that no one told him his dog may have attacked other dogs, killing one, for three days.

The Crowells made it clear they aren’t mad with the owner of the dog responsible for the attack. They are upset with Lucky Paws.

The Crowells went public questioning who holds facilities accountable in these situations.

A division of the Kansas Department of Agriculture oversees shelters and boarding facilities in Kansas. We contacted the Animal Facilities Program and they confirm they have an inspection at Lucky Paws KC, “which will take place soon.” But it’s unclear if they will review the report taken by Olathe Animal Control as part of their inspection.

The Crowells said the entire family is devastated by dog attacks. The youngest child is confused about why Bauer is missing.

