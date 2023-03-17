Couples celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with pop-up weddings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - DJ Mic KC – who was recently voted “Best Wedding DJ by The Pitch – got married himself on St. Patrick’s Day.

It wasn’t a traditional wedding.

Michael Reece and Sara Adcock tied the knot in front of 10 people.

“We wanted to open up our venue for couples who just wanted to do a pop-up or elopement day,” said 75th Street Events Co-Owner Laura Turley.

The young couple was the perfect fit. They were gung-ho about saving green as well as wearing it.

“I was a little nervous about writing my own vows.” Sarah Adcock-Reece said. “It’s not just because I knew yours would be better, but because I started to wonder how I was going to describe how valuable you are to me and how thankful I am for you in only a paragraph.”

For 75th Street co-owners Laura and Howard Turley, spontaneous marriages work.

The duo has first-hand experience.

“We’ve been married almost 13 years now,” Howard Turley said. “Ours was kind of a pop-up, last minute wedding. We had about 80 people at ours, but we planned it in two weeks, did it in a smaller venue, and as we were dreaming about this business, we wanted a smaller venue to be a little more intimate and fun for people.”

“Due to the Irish, this is the luckiest day to get married, so lucky in love,” Laura Turley added.

As for as longevity, some might wonder if the style of marriage lends itself to lasting long-term.

“We’re going to hope it does,” Howard Turley said while smiling. “We’ll give them some special lucky charms when they leave and make sure that they have the best life that they can have.”

The groom’s father, Wade Reece, officiated the wedding.

