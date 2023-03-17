Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Brentz gets $1.9M deal with Royals, recovering from surgery

FILE - Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jake Brentz is congratulated by teammates after being...
FILE - Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jake Brentz is congratulated by teammates after being taken out of the game by manager Mike Matheny in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Detroit. Brentz and the Royals agreed to a $1.9 million, two-year contract that keeps him with the team as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, the team announced. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Left-hander Jake Brentz and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $1.9 million, two-year contract that keeps him with the team as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

The 28-year-old will get salaries of $850,000 this year and $1.05 million next year as part of the agreement that was announced Thursday. He can earn an additional $300,000 each year in performance bonuses for games finished: $50,000 each for 25 and each additional five through 50.

Brentz also can earn $100,000 in roster bonuses in 2024 only: $50,000 each for 90 and 120 days on the active major league roster.

He was 5-2 with a 3.66 ERA and two saves in a team-high 72 relief appearances as a rookie in 2021, striking out 76 in 64 innings. Brentz made eight appearances in April, going 0-3 with a 23.63 ERA, but went on the injured list April 30 with a strained flexor tendon in his left elbow.

Brentz made a pair of minor-league injury rehabilitation appearances at Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and 22, and the Royals announced July 21 that he had undergone reconstructive elbow surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.

Kansas City designated him for assignment on Nov. 15, and three days later Brentz elected for free agency.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Bauer (right) was a 15-year-old Pomeranian-Shih-tzu mix that weighed 10 pounds. He was attacked...
Olathe family crushed after attack at boarding facility kills one dog, injures another
A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
File - An 18-year-old died from his injuries following a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City.
Teen found shot Saturday night in West Bottoms dies from injuries
FILE — Longtime owner Carl Lopp said he hoped contractors could begin some repairs on the Sauer...
Sauer Castle ownership transferred to LLC

Latest News

Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
The last four NAIA teams will tip-off on March 17, as Kansas City.
NAIA tournament back in Kansas City for 78th year
Team of the Week: Raytown
Team of the Week: Raytown
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) dunks the ball over Utah State defenders during the second half...
Times, channels released for Missouri and Kansas NCAA Tournament Second Round games