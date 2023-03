“Dear Topeka Public Schools Families and Staff:

We are so sorry to share some sad news over the break impacting one of our scholars. It is with tremendous sadness that we share one of our Eisenhower students passed last night tragically. Reportedly, last night our student Kaleb Lane, an 8th grader at Eisenhower, was involved in a reported accidental shooting, and he tragically passed away. Kaleb was a fun loving, energetic student with many friends. We do not have any additional details we can share at this time. This incident remains under investigation by the police department. We wanted to inform our staff immediately after the family gave permission to share with you Kaleb passed last night. A mental health team will be in place Monday for any staff or students with needs at Eisenhower and at other impacted schools.

We are so sorry to share information regarding a student tragedy over the Spring break and our hearts are heavy for the family. We ask that families and staff respect the privacy of the family as local law enforcement completes their investigation.

Please keep Kaleb’s family and all that are impacted uplifted in your thoughts and prayers.”