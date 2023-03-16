Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Women’s History Month: Lenexa PD ahead of curve when hiring female officers

According to Lenexa Chief of Police, Dawn Layman, 20 percent of their officers are female.
According to Lenexa Chief of Police, Dawn Layman, 20 percent of their officers are female.(KCTV5)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - As Women’s Appreciation Month continues, KCTV5 took a further look into the Lenexa Police Department, which is above the national average when hiring female officers.

Across the country, only 13 percent of sworn officers are women and roughly three percent are leaders in the organizations, according to a study by Stateline.

The Lenexa Police Department is above the national average. According to Lenexa Chief of Police, Dawn Layman, 20 percent of their officers are female. Of the four police chiefs in the department’s history, half have been women. Chief Layman said the diversity makes the organization stronger and helps the entire community.

“Kids and people in our internships obviously see women police officers and think to themselves ‘I can do that as well,’” Layman said. “I think that’s part of it, but really it’s just being a more diverse organization and I think as diversity enters law enforcement you’re going to see more diverse organizations overall.”

Chief Layman began service with Lenexa Police in 1993 as a patrol officer. She took over as Chief of Police in December 2020. When she first joined the department, Ellen Hanson was the Lenexa Chief of Police, serving in the role from 1991 to 2012. Chiefs Layman credited Hanson’s leadership for pushing her to become a chief.

“Very early in my career, I was kind of in awe,” Layman said. “I see all of these women who have risen to the ranks in the organizations and then said ‘I can do that’ so that was very enlightening moment and really pushed me to do those same things in my organization.”

The Lenexa Police Department is hiring both officers and civilian positions. You can find the openings here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Tuesday morning, KCI tweeted that its new 6,200-space parking garage and surface parking had...
Parking garage at new terminal full as KC residents head out for spring break
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self makes trip to Des Moines, status for Thursday unknown

Latest News

Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots past Howard's Steve Settle III during the first half of a...
With VP in attendance, top-seeded KU beats Howard 96-68 in NCAA First Round
Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) scores past Utah State guard Max Shulga (11) during the first...
Missouri wins first NCAA Tournament game since 2010
Heavy cloud cover and showers are developing now with the peak of our wet weather thread —...
FORECAST: Temperatures drastically drop, snow showers possible Thursday night
FORECAST: Temperatures drastically drop, snow showers possible Thursday night