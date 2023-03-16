What trends should you watch as you near retirement?

You might be wondering which market trends are worth keeping an eye on as you near retirement. Bill sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to find out which trends are worth watching when investing for retirement. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.