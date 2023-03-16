Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
Bracket Challenge

Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard

(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink
(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A member of our morning show has been missing for a few months.

Some of you have been asking: “Where’s Gina?” We wanted to let you know that Gina has decided it’s time for a new chapter in her life.

For six years, she got up in the middle of the night and greeted our viewers as they started their day.

She kept us informed and entertained. We had a lot of laughs in front of the camera and behind it.

We will miss her, and we thank her for the time and effort she gave to KCTV5 over the years.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Tuesday morning, KCI tweeted that its new 6,200-space parking garage and surface parking had...
Parking garage at new terminal full as KC residents head out for spring break
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self makes trip to Des Moines, status for Thursday unknown
The homicide marks the third such incident in fewer than 48 hours in Kansas City.
Man found shot in Family Dollar parking lot dies from injuries

Latest News

Unleashed Pet Rescue may be forced to close its doors following numerous complaints.
Mission animal shelter facing new state order, may be forced to close
Local animal shelter facing new state order; may be forced to close
FILE: Kansas City has experienced five consecutive days where at least one homicide has been...
Police report Wednesday night homicide in northeast Kansas City
Lawrence geared up for another Jayhawks run in the NCAA Tournament