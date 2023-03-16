Sauer Castle ownership transferred to LLC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The story of the 150-year-old Sauer Castle may be entering a new chapter.

KCTV5 obtained a copy of a general warranty deed that appears to transfer ownership of the property from its longtime owner, Carl Lopp, to Sauer Castle, LLC.

When KCTV5 first contacted Lopp about the document he denied that a sale had taken place and that he still owned the property. He later clarified that the transfer had taken place between himself and a partner who is also interested in preserving the building. He said he would still play a role in any future renovations.

“We’re just trying to figure out all the things we need to do, so that’s really where we stand right now,” Lopp said.

A spokesperson for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County confirmed that the UG’s code department had met with the new owner of the property on Thursday morning to discuss future work planned at the site.

Lopp also said the taxes and fines on the building had been paid, though the UG spokesperson could not confirm this by the close of business.

Lopp, the great-great-grandson of the original builder, said he has been working to restore the building for the past 40 years, though KCK officials have disputed that claim. Lopp has faced pressure from the Unified Government over the conditions of the property, which has been badly damaged by storms and vandalism. Recently the building was slated for a public auction because of issues with back taxes and fines.

Lopp said he hoped contractors could begin some repairs as early as this summer.

“We’re working as hard as we can to support the different things we’re working on here,” he said.

