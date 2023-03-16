Police report Wednesday night homicide in northeast Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another instance of violent of crime, adding to a disturbing trend.

Not eight hours removed from the 32nd homicide of the year in Kansas City, Missouri, another victim has been added to that tally.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reported a homicide took place Wednesday night in the area of Independence Avenue and Garfield Avenue.

The city has experienced five consecutive days where at least one homicide has been recorded.

“What we do know that in the midst of these increases, we have to bear down stay the course. Keep our heads focused on our common shared goal of reducing and decreasing violent crime in Kansas City,” Director of Public Safety for the Office of Mayor Quinton Lucas Melesa Johnson told KCTV5. “There is no such thing as an overnight, or a one month, or even a one-year fix to this problem. We are combating decades upon decades of systemic and cultural issues that we are trying to overcome through innovative strategies.”

Anyone with any information about any homicide that occurs in Kansas City, Mo can receive up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can anonymously contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.