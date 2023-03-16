Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Calista

Calista is a young adult spayed female who was brought to Leavenworth County Humane Society in June 2022.(Leavenworth County Humane Society)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calista is a young adult spayed female who was brought to Leavenworth County Humane Society in June 2022.

She might be most happy in a workshop, warehouse or barn environment, where she could earn her keep performing non-toxic pest control.

She will tolerate being petted, and even purrs sometimes, but dislikes being picked up or carried.

Calista’s ideal home is NOT in a shelter, even though everyone here loves her.

For more information, click here.

