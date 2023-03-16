Orlando Brown to ‘protect Joe Burrow’ as he finalizes 4-year deal with Bengals: NFL insider

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Orlando Brown is finalizing a $64 million deal to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals for four years, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.

“I’m super thankful for the opportunity to carry on my father’s legacy and be a left tackle. It was important to be able to play that position and play for a winning team and a winning quarterback. Who Dey!” The offensive tackle told NFL media.

Orlando Brown Jr. has protected Lamar Jackson and mostly Patrick Mahomes. Now, he protects Joe Burrow. https://t.co/d6RvLF6E45 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

