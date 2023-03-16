Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Nootbaar says pepper-grinder sales are ‘up quite a bit’

Lars Nootbaar’s pepper-grinder gesture is catching on all across Japan
FILE - Lars Nootbaar of Japan reacts in 8th inning during the Pool B game between Japan and...
FILE - Lars Nootbaar of Japan reacts in 8th inning during the Pool B game between Japan and China at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at the Tokyo Dome on March 9, 2023, in Tokyo. Nootbaar's pepper-grinder gesture is catching on all across Japan, not just at the Tokyo Dome.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)(Eugene Hoshiko | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Lars Nootbaar’s pepper-grinder gesture is catching on all across Japan, not just at the Tokyo Dome.

You see people doing it on the trains, across the counter ordering a coffee and of course among the 40,000 fans who have packed the Tokyo Dome to watch Japan play in the World Baseball Classic.

“The fans have leaned it to that. It's been pretty cool,” Nootbaar said Thursday. “I heard the pepper grinders around the country, their sales have gone up quite a bit this past week.”

Nootbaar should ask for a commission, or an endorsement. Behind Shohei Ohtani, he's become Japan's No. 2 attraction.

“It's been great,” said the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder, who grew up in California. “The fans have embraced me. The team has embraced me, which has been so great for me to be able to be myself and just go about my day normally with these guys. They've been fantastic. I didn't really expect it to turn out this way.”

Nootbaar said he's ready to come back and play again, whenever the next World Baseball Classic is played.

“I'm hopeful that some time I can come back and play in front of these fans, hopefully in three years or whatever it is," Nootbar said. "It's been a great experience.”

___

Follow Japan-based AP sports writer Stephen Wade on Twitter at http://twitter.com/StephenWadeAP

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Tuesday morning, KCI tweeted that its new 6,200-space parking garage and surface parking had...
Parking garage at new terminal full as KC residents head out for spring break
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self makes trip to Des Moines, status for Thursday unknown
The homicide marks the third such incident in fewer than 48 hours in Kansas City.
Man found shot in Family Dollar parking lot dies from injuries

Latest News

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, is held back from fighting Minnesota Wild...
Hartman scores twice in Wild win; Blues’ Binnington ejected
Saint Louis defeats George Mason 82-54 in Atlantic 10
FILE - Rabbis and supporters from around the country gather for a rally, one day after the...
Missouri voters could restore abortion rights in 2024
Gary Muehlberg, 73.
Suspected serial killer serving life sentence admits to 1990 Missouri slaying