Missouri wins first NCAA Tournament game since 2010
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCTV) - Mizzou is moving on to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 for the first time in more than a decade.
The 7-seed Tigers outlasted 10-seed Utah State, 76-65, to seal their first tournament win since 2010.
D’Moi Hodge led four Mizzou scorers in double figures with 23. Kobe Brown added 19. The Tigers shot 50.9% from the field and 40% from three.
Despite being the fifth-best three-point shooting team in the country, Utah State started the game 0-13 from beyond the arc. They’d finish the day 4-24 from three. Taylor Funk led the Aggies with 16.
Missouri will play next on Saturday against the winner of 2-seed Arizona and 15-seed Princeton.
