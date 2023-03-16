Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
Bracket Challenge

Mission animal shelter facing new state order, may be forced to close

By Betsy Webster
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A local animal shelter that’s been facing a flurry of complaints is now facing a state order to revoke its license.

That order, from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, was issued Tuesday to Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kansas.

Heather Lansdowne, the department’s director of communications, said the tipping point came in November when the agency embarked on a months-long investigation. Last week, the agency issued an emergency order for Unleashed to stop taking in any new animals. Then came the order seeking revocation of their license. With a contentious appeal hearing likely on the horizon, Lansdowne would not detail what specific violations prompted the move.

KCTV5 obtained inspection records from July 2017 to October 2022.

The word “satisfactory” dominates until 2020. In 2020, it has one “unsatisfactory” inspection. In 2021, there were two. In 2022, there were three.

Typically, when one inspection results in an “unsatisfactory” result, the follow-up will be marked “satisfactory.” That changed in the fall of 2022 when the shelter had back-to-back unsatisfactory inspections, including a report of roaches throughout the shelter.

The severity of violations is ranked from 0 to 5, with 5 being the most serious. The shelter had two severity level 5 violations cited on Oct. 24, 2022.

One reads as follows: “Throughout the facility, there were numerous types of what appeared to be roaches that were also observed on surfaces that come into direct contact with the animals in this facility.”

The 22 inspection records KCTV5 reviewed revealed that there have been numerous complaints over the years.

From July 2017 to October 2022, 17 of the 22 inspections were related to complaints. Fourteen of those complaints were deemed unfounded, either in those exact words or by indicating the nature of the complaint and stating the shelter was compliant in those areas.

A 2017 inspection report states, “Unfounded complaint - Felt to be the result of a group of (5) disgruntled employees who walked out.”

Most times, however, when inspectors come out because of a complaint, they found other violations, most often ranging from minor to moderate, but on two occasions, there were level 5 violations found.

Some of the earlier records don’t show a “final result” evaluation, but among those that do, 13 showed a “final result” of “satisfactory” and six were “unsatisfactory.”

The October 2022 inspection, the one describing roaches, is the most recent record provided so far through KCTV5′s public records request. When asked how many complaints were processed since then, Lansdowne indicated the agency has received at least 50 additional complaints since the start of this year.

Court Kennedy, a lawyer for Unleashed, said he intends to dispute the revocation order and request a hearing. By law, he has 15 days to do so.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
Tuesday morning, KCI tweeted that its new 6,200-space parking garage and surface parking had...
Parking garage at new terminal full as KC residents head out for spring break
The homicide marks the third such incident in fewer than 48 hours in Kansas City.
Man found shot in Family Dollar parking lot dies from injuries
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self makes trip to Des Moines, status for Thursday unknown

Latest News

Local animal shelter facing new state order; may be forced to close
FILE: Kansas City has experienced five consecutive days where at least one homicide has been...
Police report Wednesday night homicide in northeast Kansas City
Lawrence geared up for another Jayhawks run in the NCAA Tournament
Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, celebrates a three point basket in front of Kentucky's Chris...
Mizzou seeking first NCAA Tournament win since 2010