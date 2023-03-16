Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
Bracket Challenge

Lawrence geared up for another Jayhawks run in the NCAA Tournament

By Greg Payne
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - All along Massachusetts Street, there is a lot of excitement and confidence in the hometown of the Jayhawks.

“I think we are going to take it home this year,” says fan Gage Trammel.

It was just last year Kansas Jayhawks fans filled Mass Street as the city and the team celebrated their fourth men’s basketball title after defeating North Carolina in the finals, tacking on another achievement on their long, successful resume.

“Kansas is a phenomenal program, 33 straight appearances in the tournament, so many final fours, Bill Self, and so many great players that we’ve had year in and year out, it’s exciting to see them do well,” says Fan Chris Hott.

ALSO READ: Kansas coach Bill Self remains ‘day to day’ at March Madness

For Michael Newman, the championship celebration is one he and his family will never forget.

“During the parade, there was a whole lot of people just lining the streets watching all the players go by and everyone seemed like they were having an amazing time,” says Newman.

Which Newman and the rest of Jayhawks nation are just hoping this year’s March Madness run will end with the same result.

“I believe that they can definitely go into the finals again this year, possibly winning again, I would be extremely excited if they did,” says Newman.

“Obviously last year was a dream season and we are looking forward to hopefully getting back there this year,” says Hott.

The first challenge in the quest for a repeat championship is a first-round matchup Thursday against the Howard Bison.

ALSO READ: With targets on their back as defending champs, Kansas looks to make another run

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
Tuesday morning, KCI tweeted that its new 6,200-space parking garage and surface parking had...
Parking garage at new terminal full as KC residents head out for spring break
The homicide marks the third such incident in fewer than 48 hours in Kansas City.
Man found shot in Family Dollar parking lot dies from injuries
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self makes trip to Des Moines, status for Thursday unknown

Latest News

Local animal shelter facing new state order; may be forced to close
FILE: Kansas City has experienced five consecutive days where at least one homicide has been...
Police report Wednesday night homicide in northeast Kansas City
Lawrence geared up for another Jayhawks run in the NCAA Tournament
Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, celebrates a three point basket in front of Kentucky's Chris...
Mizzou seeking first NCAA Tournament win since 2010