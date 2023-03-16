Lawrence geared up for another Jayhawks run in the NCAA Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - All along Massachusetts Street, there is a lot of excitement and confidence in the hometown of the Jayhawks.

“I think we are going to take it home this year,” says fan Gage Trammel.

It was just last year Kansas Jayhawks fans filled Mass Street as the city and the team celebrated their fourth men’s basketball title after defeating North Carolina in the finals, tacking on another achievement on their long, successful resume.

“Kansas is a phenomenal program, 33 straight appearances in the tournament, so many final fours, Bill Self, and so many great players that we’ve had year in and year out, it’s exciting to see them do well,” says Fan Chris Hott.

For Michael Newman, the championship celebration is one he and his family will never forget.

“During the parade, there was a whole lot of people just lining the streets watching all the players go by and everyone seemed like they were having an amazing time,” says Newman.

Which Newman and the rest of Jayhawks nation are just hoping this year’s March Madness run will end with the same result.

“I believe that they can definitely go into the finals again this year, possibly winning again, I would be extremely excited if they did,” says Newman.

“Obviously last year was a dream season and we are looking forward to hopefully getting back there this year,” says Hott.

The first challenge in the quest for a repeat championship is a first-round matchup Thursday against the Howard Bison.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.