FORECAST: Temperatures drastically drop, snow showers possible Thursday night

By Greg Bennett
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Low pressure has developed just to the west of us and continues to impact the Missouri River Valley.

Heavy cloud cover and showers are developing now with the peak of our wet weather thread — mainly late this morning into the early afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, however, severe weather is unlikely to the area. Rainfall totals are averaging between a quarter of an inch to a half an inch throughout the event.

Unfortunately, wet weather will not be the only thing we have to concern ourselves with. By late afternoon low pressure will begin pulling in much colder air from up north, allowing for the potential of snow showers towards the end of the day.

But due to all the wet weather expected from the afternoon, ice may form throughout the overnight and into Friday morning. Please take caution on roadways throughout the day but especially Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s for daytime highs on St. Patrick’s Day, but the coldest part of our forecast will lie within our Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures expected only within the 30s.

A quick rebound in temperatures will ensue due to a new low-pressure system developing from the west. This will create a southerly flow and increase temperatures back to the 50s and even lower 60s by mid-next week.

This next storm system is expected to develop throughout our area up Tuesday night into Wednesday and even portions of Thursday. At this time scattered showers are more likely than frozen precipitation or severe weather.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

