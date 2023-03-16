Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
Bracket Challenge

AP source: Ex-Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill agree to 3-year deal with Browns

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders...
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins as Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) watches during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns went to the Super Bowl champions for a new safety.

Cleveland reached an agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill on a three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

Thornhill is getting a $21 million deal — $14 million guaranteed —from the Browns, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 27-year-old has not yet signed.

Thornhill, who had a career-high 71 tackles last season, is the third defensive player to join the Browns through free agency. Earlier, the team announced the signings of run-stopper Dalvin Tomlinson and end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

ALSO READ: Out of JuJu: Patriots signing Smith-Schuster to 3-year deal

The 27-year-old Thornhill spent four seasons with Kansas City. He had five tackles when the Chiefs beat Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

The Browns, who had countless problems with their defense last season, were in the market for a starting safety after releasing John Johnson III after two seasons. Johnson’s expected release with a June 1 designation means the Browns will save $9.75 million on their cap next year.

Thornhill is expected to start alongside safety Grant Delpit.

The Chiefs drafted Thornhill in the second round in 2019 out of Virginia. He started 52 games, finishing with eight interceptions and 234 tackles.

ALSO READ: Chiefs get defensive line help, sign pass rusher Charles Omenihu: report

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
Tuesday morning, KCI tweeted that its new 6,200-space parking garage and surface parking had...
Parking garage at new terminal full as KC residents head out for spring break
The homicide marks the third such incident in fewer than 48 hours in Kansas City.
Man found shot in Family Dollar parking lot dies from injuries
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self makes trip to Des Moines, status for Thursday unknown

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) stiff arms San Francisco 49ers...
Out of JuJu: Patriots signing Smith-Schuster to 3-year deal
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) runs during an NFL football game against...
Chiefs get defensive line help, sign pass rusher Charles Omenihu: report
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) makes a move to block during an NFL...
Chiefs to sign former Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor to 4-year, $80m deal
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of the NFL AFC...
‘I’m a Chief for life’: Chris Jones pledges loyalty to KC