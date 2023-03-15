Aging & Style
Patrick Mahomes challenges kids to “Read for 15”

Lead to Read KC teamed up with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation’s initiative, “Read for 15” and encouraged thousands of kids to read every day.(KCTV5)
By Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Despite there not being basketball played inside T-Mobile Center Wednesday, it was buzzing with thousands of kids.

Some 2,300 students from 16 schools were treated to a special program.

Lead to Read KC teamed up with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation’s initiative, “Read for 15.” And who better to build excitement for the program than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes?

“Fifteen minutes. I feel like when we’re on field trips like this, you feel like 15 minutes goes by really fast,” said Mahomes. “So why can’t we use 15 minutes a day just to read?”

The kids were excited about the opportunity to get close to Mahomes.

“To me, it’s my opinion, that he’s the best quarterback in the NFL,” said student Arie Moore. “It’s cool to be here!”

“These kids look up to Patrick, and when Patrick speaks, people in Kansas City listen,” said Chelan David,  Development Director for Lead to Read KC. “That includes the students that we serve, and with Patrick’s encouragement, it really encourages them to read.”

Chelan said that the program is important because illiteracy is a silent epidemic in Kansas City and impacts everyone in the community.

“So if we can teach children to learn at an early age, it really helps our community as a whole,” said Chelan.

Mahomes was joined by emcee Doug Walker and author Kristen Heath in reading Health’s book, “We’re all Weird.” Afterward, the kids were all invited to do their weirdest dance.

Mahomes answered questions submitted by children after the reading. When asked what he likes to read, he told them books on leadership and motivation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

